DP Ruto’s attendance to presidential debate pegged on time slot for key issues – Campaign Secretariat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Deputy President William Ruto attendance for presidential debate set for Next Tuesday at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa will be pegged on the conditions that the moderators will allocate time on salient issues facing Kenyans.

This is even as they his presidential secretariat confirmed that indeed he will attend the debate for a face-off with his main competitor Raila Odinga.

“His appearance is pegged on the condition that the moderators will allocate equal time to issues that are affecting Kenyans. We have made a formal request to the presidential debate secretariat to make public the time allocations to issues facing Kenyans,” said Hussein Mohamed, the Director of Communication.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance were dissatisfied with the running mate presidential debate which was held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa saying it focused more on sideshows and ignored issues facing the common Mwananchi.

“While we have no objections to any question that will be asked in this debate we object to trivializing such important engagement to the detriment of Kenyans. The debate is about the people, it is not about the media, it’s about us,” Mohamed said.

Even though the Ruto-led team believes that Gachagua outshined the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya running mate Martha Karua, they felt the debate fell short in addressing issues facing Kenyans.

“It is sad that after one and a half hours of a debate being watched by a million of Kenyans nobody even heard a proposal of what they are going to do about healthcare or manufacturing or all the other important issues,” Mohamed said.

“Hon Gachagua not only dominated the debate and content of the debate he also decimated the opponent and debunked the lies by exposing the hollow agendas if they have any of the other parties in as far as economy is corncerned ,” he added.

The Presidential Debate Secretariat has announced that Citizen TV’s Yvonne Okwara and Eric Latiff of Spice FM and KTN News will moderate the presidential debate between Ruto and Odinga, slated for Jul 26, 2022.

The debate between Raila and Ruto will be second after the first one which will feature candidates who have polled less than 5 percent in the three recent opinion polls.

Those who polled less than 5 percent including George Wajackoya or Roots Party and David Mwaure of Agano will be moderated by Smirti Vidyarthi of NTV and Ken Mijungu of KTN News.

The Secretariat explained that the moderators have been carefully selected.

“The moderators have been selected based on a rigorous criteria that abides to among other things the principles of impartiality, fairness and objectivity, a strong understanding of the Kenyan political landscape and the major issues with this election,” reads the statement.

The Secretariat also reported that panel discussions for both debates will be moderated by Joe Ageyo of NTV.

The debate will be held at the Catholic University for Eastern Africa (CUEA) main campus situated in Karen, Nairobi starting from 5pm to 10.30 pm.