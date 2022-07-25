Connect with us

Presidential flag bearer of the Kenya Kwanza political coalition, who is also Kenya's deputy President, William Ruto, gestures during an interview at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on July 18, 2022. (Photo by Simon MAINA / AFP)

August Elections

DP Ruto urges Raila to reconsider decision to skip presidential debate

Published

NANDI HILLS, Kenya, Jul 25 – Deputy President William Ruto is now urging his main competitor Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya coalition to reconsider his decision to skip tomorrow’s presidential debate.

Speaking during a campaign stop in Nandi Hills on Monday, Ruto said that he will be waiting for him.

“I want to encourage my competitor, Mr. Kitendawili, please I want to urge you to reconsider I will be waiting for you at the debate.”

“I am asking him to come if not for any other reason it is so that he can tell Kenyans what is Tibim and Tialala. These Kenyans want to know what is the essence of these folktales you usually tell at your rallies. Even if you do not have a policy, just come and tell Kenyans that,” the United Democratic Alliance presidential candidate stated.

This plea comes a day after Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential Campaign Secretariat issued a statement on stating that their candidate will not attend Tuesday’s Presidential Debate but will instead take part in a televised town hall meeting at Jericho Social Hall after Ruto’s demands on topics.

Odinga’s Campaign Secretariat Spokesman Makau Mutua said his candidate cannot debate William Ruto who ‘has no regard for ethics and public morals.’

But in a rejoinder, Ruto claimed that Odinga opted out of the much-publicized presidential debate because he has no agenda for the country.

“He has feared going for the debate because they cannot articulate any agenda because they have none. That man who is full of rhetoric lacks clarity on what he wants for Kenyans. There is only one plan in Kenya and that is the one that Kenya Kwanza has,” he said during a rally in Kisii on Sunday.

Ruto has since confirmed that he will attend the debate and tell Kenyans the plan Kenya Kwanza has for the country.

There has been a push and pull between the Ruto and Raila camps over the issues that will inform the discourse.

While Ruto’s UDA asked for the allocation of a dedicated timeslot for key issues including health and the economy, Odinga’s Azimio threatened to pull out of the debate is not anchored on the fight against graft.

Ruto’s camp had said that their candidate was willing to discuss all key issues including corruption and integrity provided moderators equally dedicated time for questions on the economy, healthcare, and other core issues.

In this article:
