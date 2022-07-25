Connect with us

2022 ELECTIONS

DP Ruto urges Raila to reconsider decision to skip presidential debate (VIDEO)

Published

JUDICIARY

Lawyers Ahmednasir, Ang’awa protest Justice Mrima’s transfer to Kitale

Justice Mrima is set to report to the High Court in Kitale where he has been redeployed as Presiding Judge in changes affecting three...

32 mins ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Commends NFDK For Improving The Lives Of Persons With Disabilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya (NFDK) for improving the lives of...

53 mins ago

August Elections

UDA aspirant in Keiyo South MP race Kimaiyo uses donkeys to campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – As campaigns enter the home stretch ahead of the August election, politicians ae using all available methods to woo...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Magoha appoints Mike Kuria as Commission for University Education CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has appointed Mike Kuria as the new Chief Executive Office (CEO) of the Commission...

1 hour ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

NCCK urges DCI, IEBC to embrace dialogue to resolve outstanding issues

NAIROBI KENYA, July 25 – National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Directorate...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Panama-based IEBC contractor arrested at JKIA works as Smartmatic’s deployment chief: data

Joel Gustavo Rodriguez' LinkedIn profile identified him as the Global Service Deployment Manager placing him at the core of Smartmatic operations, discounting reports by...

3 hours ago

Kenya

NTSA suspends Modern Coast Bus Operations after Tharaka Nithi accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended all Modern Coast Bus operations following the Tharaka Nithi accident...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

I will not sleep until Sonko is on the ballot – Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has vowed to ensure that Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his deputy Ali Mbogo...

4 hours ago