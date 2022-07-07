Don’t profile me with Wetangula on ballot tender – Chebukati

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati has urged politicians to desist profiling and maligning his name over the ballot paper tender, saying he had no hand in the awarding of the tender.

Chebukati denied claims that he held a series of meeting with Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula to influence and lobby the open tendering process of the ballot paper to Inform Lykos.

“It’s very unfortunate and for those making those remarks, he is a bukusu like me and we were born in Bungoma that’s the reason perhaps for profiling. I have never sat with an individual to discuss procurement,” he said.

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition leaders had alleged that Chebukati and Wetangula were the masterminds who solicited for the tender to be awarded to the Greek Firm.

The Raila Odinga – led coalition had moved further to call upon the Ethics and Anti Corruption (EACC) and Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to investigate Chebukati on the allegations.

“It’s very unfortunate that some leaders can stoop so low to try at this point time to malign the character of the chair. I want to tell the commission to focus on talking to the electorate on issues,” Chebukati noted.

Wetangula dismissed the allegations that he was involved in the ballot paper printing tender for the August general election.

The Bungoma Senator delinked himself from the claims saying it is a political witchhunt by his rivals from the Orange Democratic Movement aimed at disparaging his name ahead of the polls.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have no interest whatsoever in any paper business least ballot papers for any elections. I don’t trade in paper or printing. I am a full time politician and lawyer sometimes straying into farming,” said Wetangula.

The Ford Kenya Leader is accused of lobbying and influencing the awarding of the tender to the Greek Firm.

Allegations are rife that he hosted three Greek foreigners in the country two months before the Sh3 billion contract was awarded to the firm in October.

Awa David Anderson, Antonio Ramon Fernandez and Gkrekis Konstantinos are said to have been invited in Kenya for a week from January 14, 2021.

Months later, Wetangula wrote to the Greek Ambassador to Kenya to grant Joshua Abdalla Makokha(close confidant) a Schengen visa so he could travel to Athens, Greece.

“I have no personal assistant by the name Joshua; I don’t have anybody who I know that deals with printing business. The names of foreigners they are indicating are not known to me. My investigations indicate this so called letters have originated in ODM high command,” the Bungoma Senator said in response to the article.

Wetangula however pointed out that the allegations facing him are nothing short of a smear campaign from his political rivals and the ‘deep state’ aimed at intimidating him.

“I want to make it very clear that no amount of blackmail, distraction or persuasion will change us from the choice of supporting a presidential candidate of our choice which is William Ruto and to walk with our people to the next government,” he stated.

“The truth is they are not able to get anybody to replace the space left by Musalia and myself in our region. They are staring at a disastrous defeat come 9th August.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This comes hours after Azimio Secretary General Junet Mohammed called on speedy investigations by the relevant agencies on Wetangula’s relationship with Inform Lykos.

“I have had him say that he is going to court. Just go to any court we will meet there. We know you sent Makokha Abdalla from Bungoma to Greece. We know you hold several meeting with Chairman of IEBC in Karen on the same,” said Mohammed.

The Suna East MP further urged Chebukati to come out clean on the issue of conflict of interest on the ballot paper printing tender.

“This is not a matter that can be taken lightly.This tender was cancelled by Public Procurement Oversight Authority before the court squashed the decision. Chebukati we know you bungled the 2017 general elections,”Mohammed stated.