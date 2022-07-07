Connect with us

National Union of Teachers (Knut), Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers (KUPPET) and Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) national officials at an event in Ruaka, Kiambu. /KNA

August Elections

Doctors, teachers unions endorse Raila presidency

Published

KIAMBU, Kenya, Jul 7 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers (KUPPET) and Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) have endorsed Raila Odinga for the presidency.

The Secretary Generals from all three-trade union Collins Oyuu, Davji Atella and Akelo Misori rallied their support for the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya flag bearer Raila Odinga in a meeting attended by his running mate Martha Karua in Ruaka, Kiambu.

Speaking at the event, KNUT Secretary General Oyuu said teachers have backed Odinga’s presidential bid since he has the best interest of teachers at heart.

“During Azimio’s manifesto launch at Nyayo Stadium, Raila promised to employ all trained and unemployed teachers in the shortest time possible if elected and also to improve teachers’ salaries if elected,” he said. 

KUPPET Secretary General Misori said Odinga, and his running mate remained the best option for teachers and their unions.

“As a union, we must set the bar high than ever before and any candidate who wants our endorsements should show us that he or she is explicitly a pro worker and pro-union candidate and Raila has shown that,” he stated.

“Raila is the only candidate who has promised to look at issue of shortage of health care workers and doctors in the countries and giving assurance of employment,” added KMPDU SG Atella.

An elated Karua acknowledged the support and promised the unions officials from the 47 counties to prioritise issues of workers if elected in office.

She emphasized the critical role teachers and doctors played in society, urging them to be vocal about the issues they want the Azimio-One Kenya coalition to address if they win power in August.

“Your voice in the community is very strong. When people cannot quite understand something, they refer back to teachers. Therefore, we should not be taking down, but we should be engaging and hearing your views so that we may be able to serve you,” Karua said.

“Our nation has a qualified human resource that if well managed each sector including education and health will be efficient,” said Karua

