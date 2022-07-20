Connect with us

August Elections

Do not hoard or politicize maize flour issue, President Kenyatta appeals to millers, leaders

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appealed to millers not to hoard maize flour saying this will affect Kenyans in a negative way.

Speaking during a press conference at State House Nairobi, President Kenyatta urged them to instead consider the plight of Kenyans who were burdened by t he high cost of unga.

He observed that there is a pattern of high maize flour cost in the lead-up to the elections, citing the 2013, and 2017 periods.

He called on millers to exercise corresponding social responsibility for the Kenyan people, ethical business practices.  

In this article:, ,
