Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Deputy DPP Dorcas Oduor when she appeared before the JSC for the Court of Appeal interviews. /COURTESY

JUDICIARY

Deputy DPP Oduor says criminal law experience makes her suitable for Appeal Court judge post

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Dorcas Oduor says her experience makes her suitable for the position of the Appeal court judge.

Oduor, also the Secretary Public Prosecutions on Tuesday told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that she has been actively involved in major transformative agendas while at the office of the DPP, which have assisted the office to effectively carry out its mandate.

She disclosed that currently there are 1,300 employees who are all working under her office.

“I have worked on policies, guidelines , the structure of the office, HR manual, if I am selected to this position I will be able to help the judiciary deal with the backlog of cases and work with my colleagues to demystify the court of appeal,” she stated.

She also highlighted several other responsibilities she has undertaken both locally and internationally, which she says makes her competent.

This includes offering expertise to the UN, the commonwealth, carrying out local and regional training on prosecutions.

“I bring a wealth of experience from diverse contexts, I am strongly trained in management, and I am ready to learn,” she stated.

Oduor also told the Commission that integrity is an integral part in the DPP, and that she intends to impart that into the Judiciary.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As a prosecutor integrity is one of our core values, and I am called upon to be accountable both in public and private.Integrity can interfere with the independence of institutions and therefore it must be protected,” she said.
The interviews to fill six positions for the Court of Appeal judge kicked off on June 27, 2022 and will end on July 12, 2022.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Former IEBC Chairman Issack Hassan roots for annual lifestyle audit in judiciary to curb graft

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Issack Hassan has proposed for annual lifestyle audits within the Judiciary, as...

5 days ago

JUDICIARY

Justice Mweresa backs geographical jurisdiction to avert forum shopping

He however noted that a suit can be properly transferred to the proper court, if it was filed in a geographical area it should not have been filed.

6 days ago

JUDICIARY

Lawyer eyeing CoA job proposes sanctions to protect case management timelines

Ngugi who appeared before the Judicial Service Commission on Wednesday said that counsels who waste time, fail to meet directions and ask for more...

6 days ago

JUDICIARY

Being judged as being temperamental is unfair, I am a calm person – Justice Aroni

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Lady Justice Aroni Abida Ali has defended herself from claims of being temperamental, when she appeared before the Judicial...

1 week ago

JUDICIARY

Justice Achode against abortion except that permissible within law

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Lady Justice Achode Lydia Awino on Monday said she is pro-life, when she appeared before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)...

1 week ago

JOBS

JSC to hold Appellate, High Court Judges interviews next week

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 21 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is on Monday next week set to begin interviews for 30 candidates who were...

June 21, 2022

JOBS

Ex-IEBC boss Hassan, ODPP’s Oduor among big names in Appeals Court shortlist

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Issack Hassan and Secretary of Prosecution Services in the Office of...

May 4, 2022

Kenya

JSC erred in firing Gladys Boss as Chief Registrar, Supreme Court rules

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – The Supreme Court has ruled that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) erred in firing former Judiciary’s Chief Registrar Gladys Boss...

February 17, 2022