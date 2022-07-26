Debate to give us chance to tell Kenyans our plans for the future – Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 26 – Deputy President William Ruto says the presidential debate marks a defining moment for Kenyans as they prepare to elect their leaders during the August 9 election.

Ruto said Tuesday after arriving at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa that the Debate will give the Kenya kwanza camp an opportunity to break down their manifesto and help them Kenyans make informed decisions during the August 9 exercise.

“Today we will get a chance to speak issues affecting Kenyans, we will particularly speaking on important issues affecting Kenyans especially economic issues, especially the cost of living, how we will address unemployment, education and other important issues including health among other issues,” he stated.

Ruto was accompanied by his proposer and seconder when he presented his presidential bid to the electoral commission last month Pauline Waithera, who runs a fruit grocery shop in Kiambu town and Calvince Okoth, a boda boda operator in Kangemi, Dagoretti North.

Ruto is expected to debate alone after One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga maintained that his competitor in the August polls – William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza – is an unworthy competitor with whom he cannot afford to share a podium with in the Presidential debate.

The former Prime Minister told residents of Meru County during a rally Tuesday that Ruto’s “tainted character” was the reason why he opted to boycott the debate.

“Let us meet at the ballot,” Odinga said giving the strongest indication yet that he is uninterested to engage Ruto in the debate.

Whereas Odinga will be a no-show, Ruto has confirmed his attendance and participation in the debate.

“I will be ready to tell Kenyans our agenda because we have it,” Ruto said.