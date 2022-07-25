Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
At least 30 people died on the spot when this Modern Coast bus punged into Nithi River in Tharaka Nithi on July 24, 2022. The death toll was expected to rise.

Top stories

Death toll rises to 30 in Nithi bridge bus accident

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 25 – Six more were on Monday morning retrieved from the wreckage of the bus that plunged into River Nithi, raising the death toll to 30.

Police said thirteen people were in hospital, some with serious injuries even as the search for more bodies continued in the river.

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Nobert Komora said they were also working to retrieve the bus wreckage.

“We are still searching for more bodies in the river in the exercise that resumed this (Monday) morning,” he said.

The accident occured on Sunday at about 6pm when the Mombasa-bound bus plunged into the river, about 40 meters down, killing 20 people on the spot. Six others were pronounced dead on arrival in hospital.

The search and rescue was, however, called off until Monday morning when six more bodies were retrieved.

Police said preliminary investigations had shown that the bus plunged into the river due to brake failure at the bridge that is marked as a black spot due to the high number of accidents that have occurred there.

“The accident occurred at about 6pm, and we are having challenges retrieving the bodies,” a local police officer said.

There were fears that some of the bodies may have been swept away.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

24 people dead after bus plunged into Nithi River

NAIROBI, Kenya July 24 – At least 24 people died late Sunday after a bus plunged into Nithi River. Police and rescuers said more...

9 hours ago

County News

At least 3 dead after matatu-trailer accident outside Eldoret town

NAIROBI, KENYA , July 3 – At least three people were killed and several others injured when a trailer collided with a matatu in...

July 3, 2022

Kenya

6 dead in Mombasa-Malindi road accident

MOMBASA, Kenya Dec 12 – Six people died in a road accident on the Mombasa-Malindi road on Saturday night. According to police, the accident...

December 12, 2021

County News

Modern Coast resumes operations after week-long suspension following tragic accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – Modern Coast was set to resume operations Tuesday afternoon following clearance by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA),...

December 17, 2019

County News

NTSA suspends Modern Coast operations after tragic accident in Salama

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the operating license for Modern Coast buses following an early Thursday morning...

December 12, 2019

County News

5 dead, over 50 injured as buses collide in Salama

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 — Five people died Thursday morning after two buses collided head-on in Salama along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway. The public service...

December 12, 2019