DCI George Kinoti/FILE

2022 ELECTIONS

DCI: Venezuelan nationals linked to IEBC had expired passports, none is a bona fine contractor

DCI chief George Kinoti who said police were still holding the materials since identified as stickers for labelling bags meant to carry voter-identification devices, however contradicted his earlier statement indicating the confiscated items had been surrendered to the IEBC.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) now says the Venezuelan national arrested for being in possession of poll-related materials is not an employee of Smartmatic International B.V, the firm contracted by the electoral commission to supply election technology.

DCI chief George Kinoti who said police were still holding the materials since identified as stickers for labelling bags meant to carry electronic voter-identification devices, KIEMS kits, however contradicted an earlier statement by the National Police Service indicating the confiscated items had been surrendered to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

He said, in a statement released Saturday night, one of the seventeen rolls confiscated at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport were blank.

Kinoti said further investigations had established that the Venezuelan national identified as Camargo Castellanos and two of his associates who were already in the country all had expired passports.

He accused IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati of attempting to blackmail the police by alleging intimidation of election officials.

IEBC raises concern over confiscation of electronic devices, passwords from IT contractor

Kinoti said Castellanos’ associates — Rodriguez Garcia and Sosa Suarez — had arrived in the country on July 15 and managed to sneak in seventeen others rolls of stickers without detection by customs authorities.

More to follow…

