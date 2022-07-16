Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Brian Mutua Muema was arrested within Pipeline area in possession of an assortment of 93 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen/NPS

NATIONAL NEWS

Cybercrime: Man with 93 phones arrested as police storm Embakasi-based ‘command-post’

Brian Mutua Muema within Pipeline area in possession of an assortment of 93 mobile phones which are suspected to have been stolen.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 — Police Officers from Embakasi have arrested a man in possession of 93 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen in cybercrime-linked activities.

The National Police Service (NPS) said defectives received a tip off from members of the public and acted swiftly to target the suspect’s operation base.

The suspect was arrested from his rented house in Pipeline area where an assortment of mobile devises were recovered.

Police said he failed to provide a justifiable explanation for being in possession of the devises.

“The officers who were acting on intelligence from the members of the public recovered the assortment at a rented room in Pipeline area. The suspect however could not give a concrete explanation to justify the possession of the 93 phones,” NPS said on Friday evening following the raid.

He was placed under police custody awaiting arraignment in court on Monday as investigations continue.

NPS appealed to members of the public not to shy away from sharing information on suspicious activities or people.

“Information remains the most effective tool in fight against crime and NPS encourages the public to volunteer information on suspicious persons or activities in our neighborhoods,” NPS urged..

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

EU Election Observation Mission to deploy 180 monitors in 39 counties

The Observer Mission will include a Technology Analyst who will assess the electoral commission's technology, specifically the Kenya Integrated Election Management System, and media...

51 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

UDA Presidential Campaign says Ruto, Gachagua to make own choices on debates

Mohamed, who was flanked by the campaign's Director General, Josphat Nanok, cited a media survey released by the Media Council of Kenya in June...

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Somalia set for JCC talks in Mogadishu after border reopening

As part of the roadmap to revive cooperation, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somalian counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud agreed on the resumption of Kenya...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Is it the end of the road for Sonko?

Questions however still linger on whether provisions under Article 75 are applicable to Governors who are impeached under Article 181 which outlines four grounds...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Fight against Gender Based Violence gets boost as Govt rolls out monitoring framework

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 15 – The fight against Sexual and Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country has received a significant boost following the...

19 hours ago

Kenya

DPP wants lawyer Nyakundi charged with son’s murder after new evidence unearthed

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 15 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji now wants lawyer Assa Nyakundi charged with the 2019 murder of his son...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court upholds Sonko impeachment as Nairobi Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal by Mike Sonko against his impeachment as Nairobi Governor stating that due process was...

21 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Koome assures EU observers of Judiciary’s readiness to handle poll disputes

Koome noted she had gazetted 120 special magistrate in February to enhance the capacity of courts to handle electoral disputes arising from the August...

21 hours ago