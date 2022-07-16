Cybercrime: Man with 93 phones arrested as police storm Embakasi-based ‘command-post’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 — Police Officers from Embakasi have arrested a man in possession of 93 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen in cybercrime-linked activities.

The National Police Service (NPS) said defectives received a tip off from members of the public and acted swiftly to target the suspect’s operation base.

The suspect was arrested from his rented house in Pipeline area where an assortment of mobile devises were recovered.

Police said he failed to provide a justifiable explanation for being in possession of the devises.

“The officers who were acting on intelligence from the members of the public recovered the assortment at a rented room in Pipeline area. The suspect however could not give a concrete explanation to justify the possession of the 93 phones,” NPS said on Friday evening following the raid.

He was placed under police custody awaiting arraignment in court on Monday as investigations continue.

NPS appealed to members of the public not to shy away from sharing information on suspicious activities or people.

“Information remains the most effective tool in fight against crime and NPS encourages the public to volunteer information on suspicious persons or activities in our neighborhoods,” NPS urged..