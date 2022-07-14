CSs to file handover notes this week as govt firms up transition plan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has assured development partners that the government has put necessary measures in place, to ensure a seamless handover after the August 9 General Election when Kenya is expected to inaugurate a new President.

Speaking in Nairobi during the final roundtable with the partners on Thursday, Matiangi said there was no cause for alarm as critical preparations for the handover have already been made.

“We will do everything it will take and everything under the law to ensure that we fulfill our constitutional mandate and our obligations under the law to ensure a peaceful election and a peaceful transition,” Matiangi said.

“Our democracy has come of age and the people of Kenya want peaceful election, they desire a peaceful transition of power and continuity.”

He further stated that in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive, Cabinet Secretaries will present their handover notes in readiness for the expected change of guard and in appreciation for the need for continuity in government by the end of the week.

Matiangi also reiterated that security measures have been implemented to guarantee a peaceful election with special arrangements in place in case of anything.

“We have shared with them the plans that the government has put in place and how we are preparing to support the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct the general election. They are happy with the discussions we have had,” Matiangi said.

He was accompanied by other senior government officials including Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua and ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru among others

During the meeting the government updated development partners on post-Covid-19 economic recovery strategy, with Treasury PS Dr. Julius Muia highlighting key interventions and the post-election economic outlook.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The meeting also reviewed the drought situation in the country with records revealing that close to five million people in 23 ASALs counties face hunger and acute water shortage.

The development partners, through their chair, Dutch Ambassador Frans Makken, undertook to increase their support for Kenya in its efforts to mitigate drought and famine.