Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
ICT CS Joe Mucheru. /COURTESY

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

CS Mucheru says NCIC has no legal framework to suspend Facebook

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has hit out at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over its planned move to recommend the suspension of Facebook in the country over its noncompliance to hate speech regulations on its platform.

The peace-building agency on Friday issued a seven-day ultimatum to the social media giant to clean up hate speech on its platform or risk suspension.

Mucheru however, weighed in on the matter on Saturday reminding the Samuel Kobia-led agency that “media, including social media, will continue to enjoy press freedom in Kenya”.

He reiterated that the government “is on record. We are NOT shutting down the Internet”.

The Commission issued the notice on the backdrop of a report released by Global Witness – an international Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) – that revealed the Mark Zuckerberg platform had failed to regulate Kenya’s hate speech content in the country ahead of the August high-stake polls.

“From the report, it is very clear that Facebook is in violation of the laws of our country. They have allowed themselves to be a vector of hate speech and incitement, misinformation, and disinformation,” NCIC Commissioner Danvas Makori said adding that the Commission had sent recommendations to Facebook.

The report by Global Witness and UK-based legal activist firm Foxglove found that Facebook carried content on its platform of at least 19 ads calling for rape, slaughter, and beheadings in both English and Swahili languages.

Commissioner Makori noted that failure by Facebook to comply, it will recommend to the Communications Authority (CA) to have Facebook suspended in the country.

“It is clear that their pursuit for profit supersedes their responsibility as far as peace and security is concerned in our country,” Commissioner Makori said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Makori also faulted the platform’s reluctance to spearhead peace messages ahead of the August polls “yet they allow hate speech, incitement on their platform”.

He regretted that the platform was discriminatory in regulating hate speech content in Africa.

“The hate speech moderation in the USA and Europe is very robust. There is a double standard to their moderation and self-policing.

81 social media users’ the majority of whom are bloggers are already in court facing hate speech charges.

Also read:

NCIC issues 7-day ultimatum to Facebook to comply with hate speech regulations or be suspended

The Global Witness report has asked Facebook to urgently increase the content moderation capabilities and integrity systems deployed to mitigate risk before, during, and after the upcoming Kenyan election.

An undercover expose by UK media revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting firm, used the personal data of millions of Facebook users to target political ads and spread misinformation during Kenya’s 2013 and 2017 presidential campaigns. 

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

NCIC issues 7-day ultimatum to Facebook to comply with hate speech regulations or be suspended

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 29 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has issued a seven-day ultimatum notice to social media giant Facebook to...

20 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Respect IEBC and let it do its work, UWIANO peace crusaders urge stakeholders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Peace crusaders in the country have urged stakeholders in the August polls to respect the Independent Electoral and Boundaries...

4 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Discrediting IEBC to land you in jail or a hefty fine

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – Social media users found discrediting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the August polls risk being...

July 5, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Feeling unsafe or your peace is at risk ahead of Aug polls? Send text to 108 or 1547

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – Kenyans who feel their peace is at risk ahead of the August 2022 polls have been encouraged to report...

July 5, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

ICT PS claims slot on Azimio-leaning govt axis with an online attack on Ruto

Ochieng who serves under ICT and Youth Affairs' Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, a sworn adversary of Ruto alongside Cabinet colleagues Fred Matiangi (Interior) and...

June 9, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA wants IEBC to censure Mucheru for leaning towards Raila in elections

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party is on Friday set to petition the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)...

May 6, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Meta moves to counter misinformation ahead of August Elections

Nairobi, Kenya, April 27 – Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is taking aggressive steps to counter the spread of misinformation on its services in Kenya,...

April 27, 2022

Kenya

Two lawyers in court to stop NCIC ban of ‘Hatupangwingi,’ ‘Watajua Hawajui’ words

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Two city lawyers have filed a petition in the high court seeking orders to stop the implementation of a...

April 11, 2022