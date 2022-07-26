CS Magoha says remaining 3,500 CBC classrooms to be completed before Aug election

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha now says the construction of the remaining 3,500 Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) classrooms will be completed before next month’s election.

Speaking after inspecting the on-going construction of CBC Classrooms at Hospital Hill High School, Magoha stated that contactors are under strict instructions to complete the works as soon as possible.

“We are doing extremely well, our construction time has reduced by one week. We are now able to construct a four cornered classroom within two and a half weeks,” Magoha said.

The CS also urged principals and headteachers not to send turn away students who have fee balances.

“I am aware that in Nyandarua there has been a massive removal of children because of fees, those children should go back to school immediately because the money I have talked about should have hit their bank accounts by yesterday. Let us be sensitive to our parents and give them time,” he said.

Earlier this year, Magoha assured Kenyans that 10,000 Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) classrooms will be delivered by July.

Magoha who spoke on March 18 when he commissioned CBC classrooms and two laboratories at Kapsabet Boys High School said 6,497 classes are to be delivered in the first phase and the remaining 3,503 in the second phase to begin in May.

“At the moment, 4,000 classrooms have so far been completed in the first phase which translates to 85 per cent, the remaining 15 per cent will be completed soonest,” he stated.