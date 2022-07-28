Court orders Gachagua to Surrender Sh202mn to govt after failing to explain source

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – The Kenya Kwanza Deputy Presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua has been ordered to surrender Sh202 million to the state after failing to explain its source.

While delivering the ruling, Anti-Corruption Court judge Esther Maina ruled that the Gachagua who is Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, admitted that he received the funds form government agencies but there was no evidence that he supplied any services or goods.

She stated that the funds at Rafiki Micro Finance Bank, are held in four accounts with one holding Sh165 million, a second account holds Sh35 million while the other holds Sh773,228.

According to justice Maina, all the three are registered in Gachagua’s name names with a fourth account, holding Sh1,138,142 in the name of Jenne Enterprises.

“I have carefully considered the evidence on record including affidavits, annexures and submissions by all parties and I am satisfied that the funds are liable for forfeiture to the government,” the judge said.

Justice Maina said the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) had proved that the MP and his companies benefitted from funds yet did not deliver any goods or provided any services to the ministries or agencies, which gave tenders to him.

The court also dismissed claims by Gachagua that he put the money in fixed deposit accounts and loaned to some of his companies to earn interest.

The funds emanated from Ministry of Lands (Kenya Informal Settlements Programme), state department for Special Planning, Ministry of Health, Bungoma county government, Mathira constituency development funds, Nyeri county government and National Irrigation Board.