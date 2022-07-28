Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Court nullifies candidature of Fafi parliamentary aspirant Gedi for holding citizenship in 3 countries

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 28 – The High Court has nullified the candidature of Mohamed Gedi, an aspirant for the Fafi parliamentary seat for holding citizenship in three countries.

Gedi holds the citizenship of America, Kenya, and Somalia.

The electoral agency had already cleared Gedi who is vying under the Amani National Congress (ANC) party ticket to contest for the national assembly seat.

In her ruling Wednesday, Lady Justice Abida Aroni declared Gedi’s registration by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as unconstitutional, null, and void.

 Aroni ordered the withdrawal of Gedi’s clearance certificate for holding triple citizenship.

 “The 1st Respondent is not qualified to run for the position of Member of Parliament for Fafi Constituency,” the Judge ruled.

Under Article 78 (1) of the Constitution of Kenya, a person is not eligible for election to a state office unless the person is a citizen of Kenya.

Fafi constituency is one of the six-sub counties in Garissa County.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

‘A dirty game’: Young Kenyans shun election hype

Kisumu (Kenya) (AFP), Jul 28 – As a familiar campaign jingle brings the Kenyan crowd to their feet, Hellen Atieno joins her compatriots and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Let’s Embrace Peace And Unity At All Times, President Kenyatta Urges Kenyans

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to embrace peace and unity at all times by shunning leaders whose main...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Peter Njiru sworn in as new Kenya Army Commander

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 27 – Peter Njiru has been sworn in as the new Kenya Army Commander in a ceremony witnessed by President Kenyatta...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Matiang’i says Ruto lying that Kerio Valley reservists pulled out to punish him

Nairobi, Kenya, July 27- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has dismissed claims by Deputy President William Ruto that the withdrawal of National Police Reservists...

18 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC to experience delay in ballot papers delivery over legal cases – IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 27 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says delays due to pending court battles will interfere with the arrival...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Former Nyatike MP Anyanga charged with attempted murder

MIGORI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Former Nyatike Member Parliament Edick Anyanga was on Wednesday charged with attempted murder in Migori. Appearing before Senior Magistrate...

20 hours ago

EDUCATION

Govt to release guidelines for placing learners transitioning to High School

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 27 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says the government will on Friday release guidelines to place learners as they transition...

21 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto scored own goal during solo Presidential debate – Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27- Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga has criticized his closest political rival Deputy President William Ruto saying...

22 hours ago