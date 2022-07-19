“Corruption ni bhangi yetu,” Ruth Mucheru says during running mate debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Agano Party Deputy Presidential Candidate Ruth Mucheru says they have already written to the United Nations (UN) and 50 other countries seeking assistance to repatriate Sh10 trillion that are illegally stashed abroad.

Speaking during the deputy presidential debate, Mucheru assured Kenyans that should Agano manage to form the next government, they are committed to bringing back the money.

“We may not be able to do it in the next 100 days, but we are committed. We are going to do this in phases. We are confident that we will be able to seal these loopholes because we believe that we could be losing more than Sh5 billion daily not Sh2 billion as the president stated sometime back,” she said.

Mucheru added that the decision by her Presidential candidate David Wahiga to the international is likely to be effective as it will have set in motion the process of recouping the money stashed abroad by the time they are sworn in.

“Our biggest agenda is corruption, it has eaten us in a big way and in every way. Corruption is our bhang, that is what we are after and the are will balance out,” she added.