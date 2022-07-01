Cop charged with Azimio teargas chaos in Nyamira

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – A police officer believed to be behind the teargas explosion that prematurely ended the Azimio-One Kenya coalition party rally in Kisii County was on Friday charged with attempting to injure by explosives.

Police Constable Josphat Makori however pleaded not guilty to the offense.

Prosecution said they feared for his safety and that is why he was not charged in Kisii, his workstation.

They cited opposition is based on the near death beating he recieved before he was rescued by uniformed police from an irate mob that were baying for his blood.

Makori told court that he should be bonded to seek medical attention and care for his wife who is pregnant and about to deliver.

The Prosecution led by Maureen Odumba pleaded with court to deny the suspect a bond fearing for his life.

“My honour, the suspect was rescued from a mob and that is why he is being charged in a Kisumu Court,” she said.



“I was beaten and hurt, on the back and on my head,” he said.

The Chief Magistrate says it is the duty of the court to ensure suspects are safe despite a bond being a Constitutional right.

She further confirmed that the suspect was treated at the Kisumu County Referral hospital.

He will be remanded at the Kisumu Railways Station until on 11th July when the court will give directions.

Azimio One Kenya Alliance running mate Martha Karua had to cut short her speech after a teargas was lobbed at the dais while in Kisii.