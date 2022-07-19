Conquering Kilimanjaro

Embark on a journey with a team journalists as they made an attempt to conquer Africa’s highest mountain in Tanzania. Feel their pain and joy as they trek the tough terrains in the cold, overcoming fatigue and altitude sickness to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

For breaking, reliable, trustworthy and accurate news, follow us on: https://twitter.com/capitalfmkenya/ https://www.facebook.com/capitalfmkenya https://www.instagram.com/capitalfmkenya Subscribe to Capital FM News for More: https://goo.gl/85AHnZ #CapitalFmNews