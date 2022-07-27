CMG launches “Great to Meet You” China-Africa Youth Video Contest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The CMG China-Africa Youth Video Contest officially launched on July 25.

Through the original works of young African and Chinese video producers on the continent, the contest hopes to ‘meet’ the beautiful faces, places and stories that make up the China-Africa relationship, while showcasing moving moments of cross-cultural friendship.

“Youth is the hope of China-Africa relations”

The China-Africa Youth Video Contest aims to build a platform for Chinese and African youth to exchange and learn from each other with short video creations, to showcase the vigor and vitality of young people in both places, and to promote the sustainable development of the China-Africa friendship.

In its engagement with the African media landscape, CMG has always made use of new technologies, new applications and high-quality content to appeal to the continent’s younger generation.

At present, the trend of short video content is taking Africa by storm. This contest will provide a platform for Chinese and African short video creators to showcase the ‘youthful and positive energy’ of their peers and their potential to become an important force in building a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

Participants are expected to submit entries before August 25th. After extensive collection and expert review, the contest will finally select winners for the first, second and third place prizes, as well as an honorable mention award. These video works will have the opportunity to appear on CMG’s main outlets and other mainstream media platforms in Africa.

Read here how to submit your video work for a chance to win.

The contest is a joint collaboration between CMG Africa and the College of Media and International Culture at Zhejiang University.