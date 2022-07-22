Close to 18mn voters watched Rigathi, Martha debate: MCK

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 — A research by Media Council of Kenya shows that 34 million Kenyans followed the Deputy Presidential Debates on July 19, among them18.5 million registered voters.

Of the 34 Million which amounts to 82 percent of Kenyans, a majority watched the second debate pitting Azimio la Umoja’s Martha Karua and Kenya Kwanza’s Rigathi Gachagua with only 5 per cent watching the debate between Roots Party’s Justina Wamae and Agano’s Ruth Mucheru.

“…70 per cent watched the second debate pitting Azimio la Umoja’s Martha Karua and Kenya Kwanza’s Rigathi Gachagua while 30 per cent watched both debates. A paltry 5 per cent watched the first debate pitting Justina Wamae and Ruth Mucheru,” read the statement by MCK.

The survey conducted a day after the debate organized by Media Council of Kenya, Media Owners association and The Kenya Editors Guild targeted Kenyans above 18 years from all the 47 counties with a sample of 1,245 respondents.

Three quarters of the viewers or 76 per cent watched the event on television, 19 per cent followed it on radio while 10 per cent totaling — 3.4 million — watched it on social media.

“7 million accessed their radios and TV via the internet where YouTube was the main choice clocking 65 per cent followed by Face book at 31 per cent,” the statement read.

In terms of TV viewership, the findings indicated that 67 per cent watched the debate on Citizen TV followed by Inooro TV and NTV at 8 per cent each, while KTN and KBC came third with only 7 per cent of the pie each.

On the radio platform, Radio Citizen was most listened to at 41 per cent followed by Ramogi FM and Radio Jambo each at 7 per cent.

The media regulator asked the newsrooms to refrain from conducting online polls to uphold information integrity.

“While online consumption of media content is increasingly becoming critical, we are cautioning Kenyans to beware of manipulation deliberately pushed by purveyors affiliated to the various political competitors. We noticed a spike in the number of bots participating in online conversations around the debate,” Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo said.

The Presidential Debate Secretariat is expected to hold the presidential debate in two separate sets on Tuesday, July 26, with Citizen TV’s Yvonne Okwara and Eric Latiff of Spice FM and KTN News set to moderate the presidential debate between UDA’s William Ruto and Azimio’s Raila Odinga.

The debate between Raila and Ruto will be second after the first one which will feature candidates who have polled less than 5 percent in the three recent opinion polls.

Those who polled less than 5 percent including George Wajackoya or Roots Party and David Mwaure of Agano will be moderated by Smirti Vidyarthi of NTV and Ken Mijungu of KTN News.

The Secretariat explained that the moderators have been carefully selected.

“The moderators have been selected based on a rigorous criteria that abides to among other things the principles of impartiality, fairness and objectivity, a strong understanding of the Kenyan political landscape and the major issues with this election,” the debate organizers said in a statement.

The Secretariat also reported that panel discussions for both debates will be moderated by Joe Ageyo of NTV.

The debate will be held at the Catholic University for Eastern Africa (CUEA) main campus situated in Karen, Nairobi starting from 5pm to 10.30 pm.