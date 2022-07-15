Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Oyamo, Obiero, Obado. /CFM NEWS

Kenya

Clinical officer in Obado murder case admits to forging Oyamo’s medical records

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – A clinical officer has admitted in court to Having forged medical documents for Michael Oyamo.

Cliff Momanyi a clinical officer at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital was testifying in a murder case facing Migori governor Okoth Obado and his two assistants Casper Obiero and Michael Oyamo

He told the court that he indeed forged the documents after a phone call from Justus Magati Moindi a colleague of his who worked at the Migori Teaching and Referral hospital without meeting or examining the patient.

Momanyi told Justice Cecilia Kithua that Justus Moindi called him to assist a Michael Oyamo make some x-ray forms for chest and hip CT scan while he had not met Michael Oyamo

The court further heard that even the medical record number found in Oyamo’s forged record had been registered to one Fred Maina who resides in Keroka.

Momanyi told the court that he only came to learn that Oyamo was a suspect in Sharon Otieno’s murder through breaking news in the TV. 

He then got in touch with his Migori colleague who in futility tried to reach Oyamo.

Justus told the court that Oyamo had approached him with an intention of getting medical records outside Migori hospital to show that he had been attacked by unknown people somewhere near Kisii

Moindi told the court that Oyamo wanted to save his job since he had lost a lot of money belonging to the governor in the attack

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The court heard that neither Justus nor Momanyi ever examined Oyamo.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

6 dead, 10 sustain burn injuries after PSV burst into flames in Yatta crash

Area police base commander said ten people who had sustained burns from the incident been evacuated for medication.

1 hour ago

August Elections

TitTok launches initiative to curb misinformation ahead of Aug Polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – TikTok has launched an initiative to curb misinformation in the build-up to next month’s general election. According to TikTok’s...

1 hour ago

County News

3 injured following an IED attack in Mandera

Police said the victims escaped with significant injuries during the Thursday night incident which occurred at Dadach Qatarow between Ires Kinto and Domog along...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

‘The wrath of the voters awaits you!’: Ruto to critics accusing him of being bitter

Leaders allied to Ruto's chief opponent, Raila Odinga, who enjoys the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration, have accused the UDA leader of being...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta condoles with family of late retired President Mwai Kibaki

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of Kenya’s third President, Mwai Kibaki following the death of the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Urges Security Agencies Not To Abandon Multi-agency Approach

ISIOLO, Kenya, Jul 15 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged securities agencies to continue embracing the multi-agency approach in dealing with crime and safeguarding...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Choppers and wheelbarrows: Kenyan vote race highlights inequality

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Seven helicopters lift off one by one in a cloud of dust from a remote region of western Kenya,...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta to hold talks with Guinea-Bisau’s Sissoco Embaló

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – President Kenyatta will today hold bilateral discussions with Guinea-Bisau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embaló who arrived in country Thursday for...

3 hours ago