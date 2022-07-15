Clinical officer in Obado murder case admits to forging Oyamo’s medical records

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – A clinical officer has admitted in court to Having forged medical documents for Michael Oyamo.

Cliff Momanyi a clinical officer at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital was testifying in a murder case facing Migori governor Okoth Obado and his two assistants Casper Obiero and Michael Oyamo

He told the court that he indeed forged the documents after a phone call from Justus Magati Moindi a colleague of his who worked at the Migori Teaching and Referral hospital without meeting or examining the patient.

Momanyi told Justice Cecilia Kithua that Justus Moindi called him to assist a Michael Oyamo make some x-ray forms for chest and hip CT scan while he had not met Michael Oyamo

The court further heard that even the medical record number found in Oyamo’s forged record had been registered to one Fred Maina who resides in Keroka.

Momanyi told the court that he only came to learn that Oyamo was a suspect in Sharon Otieno’s murder through breaking news in the TV.

He then got in touch with his Migori colleague who in futility tried to reach Oyamo.

Justus told the court that Oyamo had approached him with an intention of getting medical records outside Migori hospital to show that he had been attacked by unknown people somewhere near Kisii

Moindi told the court that Oyamo wanted to save his job since he had lost a lot of money belonging to the governor in the attack

The court heard that neither Justus nor Momanyi ever examined Oyamo.