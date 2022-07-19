Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
UDA presidential candidate William Ruto (left) and his Azimio competitor Raila Odinga (right)/CFM.

August Elections

Clash looming over Ruto, Raila last rally venue as both claim Nyayo Stadium booking

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – A clash is looming between the Azimio One Kenya coalition and the United Democratic Alliance camps, after both claimed that they have booked Nyayo stadium for their final campaign rallies slated for August 6.

A press release issued by the Azimio campaign team on Tuesday notified their supporters that they will be having their final meeting at the Nyayo stadium.

“The Azimio campaign team, led by #babanamartha will hold its last official campaign meeting in Nairobi on 6th August 2022 at Nyayo stadium,” stated the Coalition’s Secretary General Junet Mohammed.

It has however emerged that the UDA team were the first to book the Nyayo stadium venue on July 12, 2022.

A contract seen by Capital FM News between Sports Kenya and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) indicates that the alliance booked the venue for use on the 5th and 6th of August, 2022.

The contract also shows that UDA has already paid Sh1.508 million, being hire charges.

It now remains unclear on who between Azimio and UDA will be allowed to use the venue for their final campaign rallies, as both camps maintain to have secured the venue.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto: I’m very confident that I will win this election

NAIROBI, Kenya July 19 – Kenya is a democracy with free and fair elections, Deputy President William Ruto said Monday in an interview with AFP, confident...

9 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto to Raila – You are only ahead of me in opinion polls and media coverage (VIDEO)

1 day ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Rigathi Gachagua: The Moi-era public administrator, Uhuru ex-aide running to be DP

The 57-year-old Mathira legislator surprised critics and allies alike when he emerged among top contenders for the running mate slot in the William Ruto-led...

1 day ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto vows to build grand State House Chapel, says detractors resisted Karen Chapel

Ruto said unnamed officials tried to derail his plans to build a Chapel at the Official Residence of the Deputy President in Karen, Nairobi,...

2 days ago

Fifth Estate

Opinion polls and the inevitability of Baba and Karua’s triumph

Opinion polls are attracting serious attention in the run-up to Kenyan elections set for August 9. Almost every week different pollsters release findings and...

3 days ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto vows to clear obstacles for faith institutions during prayer summit with bishops

Speaking at a prayer summit organized by Grace Gachagua, the spouse of his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto assured the clergy that his administration...

3 days ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Azimio pitches camp in Nairobi after charm offensive at the coast

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga who led the team drummed up support for Azimio candidates in the city, calling on the residents to only...

3 days ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Waita, Suluhu launch manifesto in battle for Machakos Governorship

Waita and Mwangangi outlined their agenda for urban planning, saying that Machakos has the potential of achieving a city status and that they are committed to...

3 days ago