JUDICIARY

CJ launches Kenya Judicial Bench Book on Labour Trafficking in Persons

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – The Judiciary has launched the Kenya Judicial Bench Book on Labour Trafficking in Persons, to boost the effectiveness of the justice sector in combating trafficking in persons in Kenya.

Speaking at a Nairobi hotel during the Book launch, Chief Justice Martha Koome, said the resource book will help judicial officers to have a quick and easily accessible reference guide, that will enhance the effectiveness of administration of justice, with respect to matters relating to labor trafficking in Kenya.

Koome said trafficking of human beings is a global catastrophe, that is widely prevalent in Kenya like the rest of the world.

“I will not be far off the mark if I compare it with the historical parallel of movement of people as commodities, during the slave trade. Tragically, majority of the persons who are trafficked for exploitation are women and children, who are vulnerable members of our society,” CJ Koome said.

The CJ commended the Book, stating that it will serve as an instrument for securing social justice by enlivening the fight against the exploitation associated with trafficking in persons.

The CJ said given its practical bent, the Bench Book will be of immense utility to not only judges and judicial officers, but will also benefit prosecutors, advocates, and other actors in the chain of justice, adding that it will make available a wealth of learning that will enable competent and effective resolution of disputes.

Koome noted that the growth of the trafficking business in recent times is fueled by a number of factors, including being a function of the negative consequences of globalization, particularly advancement in communication and transportation, unemployment, poverty, and ineffective enforcement of anti-trafficking laws, amongst other factors.

