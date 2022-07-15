CJ Koome launches Internet connectivity project for 67 courts

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 15 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has launched an Internet connectivity project of 67 court stations to the National Optic Fibre Backbone Infrastructure (NOFBI) funded by Google.

The aim of the initiative is to enhance the access of Justice to Kenyans through the Judiciary’s Automation and Digitization Agenda.

According to Koome, the game-changing development will power Judiciary’s strategic objective of leveraging on technology as an enabler for efficiency in the delivery of justice.

“It is in appreciation of the transformative impact that this project will have on access to justice and performance of the judiciary, that I on behalf of the judiciary, extend our sincere gratitude to Google for thinking about access to justice and performance of the Judiciary as a key outcome area that Kenyan Government should target,” she stated.

Since the judiciary embraced virtual hearings, there has been a tremendous positive impact on access to justice and it has also enabled the judiciary to address some of the concerns relating to cost effectiveness of access to justice.

According to Koome, the technology has also enabled the proceedings to go on and the involved people are able to attend them at their comfortable spaces.

“We have seen witnesses from even abroad attending to courts virtually without having to travel to Kenya, the doctors will be able to attend conveniently at their workspaces without being interrupted and also the advocates are enabled to attend different court matters in the country without travelling,” she added.

The e- courts will benefit from reliable, faster, and stable internet access that has been a challenge to the dispensation of justice through virtual courts.

Koome stated that the challenge that has stood in their way when initiating this project is those related to reliability, speed, and the internet stability.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The main challenge that has really stood on our way from fully realizing the full potential of virtual courts has been those relating to the stability, speed and stability of the internet and this project, therefore, is a key shot in the arm to enable us to resolve these challenges,” she said.

The goal for the project is to ensure the judiciary remains paperless and to ensure the administrative processes become electronically managed.