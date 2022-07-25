Connect with us

May 25, 2022

CJ Koome effects routine transfer of judges

The transfers are done at the discretion of the Chief Justice to address gaps created by the promotion of judges especially in busy High Court Stations, Koome’s office said on Monday.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 — Chief Justice Martha Koome has effected a routine transfer of judges.

The transfers come soon after the appointment of a number of High Court judges to the Court of Appeal.

The transfers are done at the discretion of the Chief Justice to address gaps created by the promotion of judges especially in busy High Court Stations, Koome’s office said on Monday.

Among the judges transferred is Lady Justice Mugure Thande, who has moved from the Family Division to the Constitutional and Human Rights Division effective August 1.
 
Also moved is Lady Justice Grace Nzioka who becomes the Presiding Judge in Naivasha with effect from September 15. 
 
She has been serving in the Criminal Division of the High Court yielding exceptional case management strategies which are expected to be replicated in Naivasha.
 
Justice Kanyi Kimondo will move from Murang’a and assume the position of Presiding Judge in the Criminal Division starting September 15, 2022.
 
Justice Antony Mrima who has been serving in the Constitutional and Human Rights Division becomes the Presiding Judge of the High Court in Kitale from August 1.
 
His transfer follows the appointment of Justice Luka Kimaru to the Court of Appeal.

