KNCSC Executive Director Suba Churchill/KHRC/FILE

2022 ELECTIONS

Civil society welcomes Supreme Court verdict upholding Sonko’s impeachment

The civil society group said in a statement to newsrooms, that the court acted in accordance with the goals and objectives of the Constitution (2010) which set high standards for those seeking public office.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 17 — The Kenya National Civil Society Centre (KNCSC) has applauded the Supreme Court decision sustaining the impeachment of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko saying, in so doing, the apex court upheld the spirit of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

“Like the High Court and the Court of Appeal before it, the decision of the Supreme Court is consistent with the purposes and objects of the 2010 Constitution of Kenya, more so with the letter and spirit of Chapter Six and Article 10 that set high standards and threshold of responsibilities on those seeking positions of leadership through elections or appointments,” read the statement by KNCSC Executive Director Suba Churchill.

Churchill said the court’s decision that the constitution was not adopted for just cosmetic purposes gave fresh impetus to efforts to secure adherence to the rule of law and a reminder to Kenyans not to lose sight of the integrity required of those aspiring to positions of leadership.

“Many such tainted candidates, including those already convicted of serious sleaze, straddle the entire spectrum of the political divide as the country moves closer to the August 9, 2022 General Elections. Those running as independents are not free of the vice either,” he said.

Churchill urged Kenyans to reject candidates with tainted records as the only way to ensure accountable leaders ascend to public office.

“KNCSC thereby urges Kenyans to reject candidates with a tainted graft and criminal records as this is the only way to remove leaders who will continue to abuse their power in the next government.”

On Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by Mike Sonko against his impeachment as Nairobi Governor stating that due process was followed.

In its ruling, the seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome stated that Sonko was accorded adequate time to respond to the charges against him both at the County Assembly and in the Senate.

The ruling came days after Sonko was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for Mombasa Governor’s seat in the August 9 elections.

Reacting to the ruling IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the commission will make a determination by Tuesday, July 19, after interrogating the court’s decision.

