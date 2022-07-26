Church not been fully involved in good governance issues by those in power: Mwaure

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 26 – Agano party Presidential flagbearer David Waihiga has defended the church over its role in advocating for good governance in the country saying that religious leaders have not been fully involved by those in power.

Speaking Tuesday during the Presidential Debate Waihiga said that despite being critical partners, the church has been left out by the country’s leaders on key issues that concern the country.

Waihiga said that looking into the country’s history, the church has played an integral role in critical issues that concern the country including the fight for independence and constitutional review.

“Religious organizations are important, faith is an integral part of mankind. The church has been speaking out,” he said.

Waihiga stated that his quest for presidency dates to 22 years ago saying it is not the first time he is speaking against corruption or governance issues as a man of the cloth.

The Agano Presidential candidate said that upcoming polls is a defining moment for Kenya and Kenyans saying the choice of leaders will determine the future of the country and address the current issues ailing the country including high cost of living, ballooning debts, insecurity and corruption.

He went forward to criticize the current crop of leaders for giving Kenyans false promises and abandoning their leadership roles asking Kenyans to make the right choice this time around and vote for leaders who will address the challenges facing them.

He stated that his stab at the presidency is meant to save Kenyans from leaders who have failed to deliver on their promises to Kenyans.

“I am tired like Kenyans are, I am disappointed by the eldership we have had so far. I am also one of those Kenyans who have sat back and looked at the leadership who want to come back. A lot of us and Kenyans out there are asking why we have to recycle them,” he said

He added that Kenya has the potential to be at the same level with first world countries with right leadership.