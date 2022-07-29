Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
US President Joe Biden (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (right).

Focus on China

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden on the phone

Published

On the evening of July 28, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on the phone at the request of the latter. The two Presidents had a candid communication and exchange on China-U.S. relations and issues of interest. 

President Xi pointed out that in the world today, the trends of turbulence and transformation are evolving, and deficits in development and security are looming large. Faced with a world of change and disorder, the international community and the people around the world expect China and the U.S. to take the lead in upholding world peace and security and in promoting global development and prosperity. This is the responsibility of China and the U.S. as two major countries.  

President Xi underscored that to approach and define China-U.S. relations in terms of strategic competition and view China as the primary rival and the most serious long-term challenge would be misperceiving China-U.S. relations and misreading China’s development, and would mislead the people of the two countries and the international community. 

The two sides need to maintain communication at all levels and make good use of existing channels to promote bilateral cooperation. Recognizing the many challenges facing the global economy, President Xi underscored the need for China and the U.S. to maintain communication on such important issues as coordinating macroeconomic policies, keeping global industrial and supply chains stable, and protecting global energy and food security. 

Attempts at decoupling or severing supply chains in defiance of underlying laws would not help boost the U.S. economy. They would only make the world economy more vulnerable. The two sides need to work for de-escalation of regional hotspots, help rid the world of COVID-19 as early as possible, reduce the risk of stagflation and recession, and uphold the international system centering on the United Nations and the international order underpinned by international law.  

President Xi elaborated on China’s principled position on the Taiwan question. He highlighted that the historical ins and outs of the Taiwan question are crystal clear, and so are the fact and status quo that both sides of the Taiwan Straits belong to one and the same China. The three Sino-U.S. joint communiqués embody the political commitments made by the two sides, and the one-China principle is the political foundation for China-U.S. relations. 

China firmly opposes separatist moves toward “Taiwan independence” and interference by external forces, and never allows any room for “Taiwan independence” forces in whatever form. The position of the Chinese government and people on the Taiwan question is consistent, and resolutely safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people. 

The public opinion cannot be defied. Those who play with fire will perish by it. It is hoped that the U.S. will be clear-eyed about this. The U.S. should honor the one-China principle and implement the three joint communiqués both in word and in deed. 

President Biden said that the world is at a critical moment. U.S.-China cooperation benefits not only the two peoples but also people of all countries. The U.S. hopes to keep an open line of communication with China to enhance mutual understanding and avoid misperception and miscalculation, and will work with China where the interests of the two countries align and, at the same time, properly manage differences. 

He reiterated that the one-China policy of the U.S. has not changed and will not change, and that the U.S. does not support “Taiwan independence.” 

The two Presidents exchanged views on issues including the Ukraine crisis. President Xi reiterated China’s principled position. 

Both Presidents viewed their call as candid and in-depth. They agreed to stay in touch and instructed the two teams to keep up communication and cooperation. 

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Demolition looms for historic Shanghai neighbourhood

Shanghai, Jul 29 – Bricked-up doorways, crumbling facades and a small group of defiant locals: one of Shanghai’s oldest neighbourhoods is barely clinging to...

5 hours ago

Focus on China

Why is Chinese the only language used on China’s space station?

The question of why only the Chinese language is used on China’s space station has sparked controversy on Quora, a social question-and-answer website, as...

20 hours ago

Focus on China

China, Indonesia are seeing robust people-to-people exchanges

With tourism as a pillar, Indonesia has long been a popular destination for Chinese tourists, and China became the Southeast Asian country’s largest source...

2 days ago

Fifth Estate

Is Ruto’s war on China a pre-election negotiation tactic?

Deputy President William Ruto and his political lieutenants have made China a campaign agenda as Kenyans move closer to the August 9, 2022 polls....

3 days ago

Fifth Estate

China wins in the clash of systems on Africa’s battlefield  

If Europe, and the West in general, had any doubt about how it is currently perceived by a cross-section of Africans, the verdict is...

4 days ago

Focus on China

Panda Trivia: 6 million years of ‘vegetarian’ life

Giant pandas are famous for chowing down on bamboo shoots, leading most people to assume they are herbivores. However, just like other bears in the...

4 days ago

Focus on China

Class of 2022: Graduates embrace gap year, explore more possibilities

“I am very aware of the concept of ‘social clock,’ it basically expects you to be doing things at the same pace as everyone...

4 days ago

Focus on China

China successfully launches Wentian lab module to its space station

BEIJING, China July 25 – China successfully launched its space station lab module Wentian, the largest spacecraft ever developed by the country, into orbit...

4 days ago