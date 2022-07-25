China wins in the clash of systems on Africa’s battlefield  

0 SHARES Share Tweet

If Europe, and the West in general, had any doubt about how it is currently perceived by a cross-section of Africans, the verdict is out. The revelations are not hearsay or conjecture. It is the outcome of a perception survey of 1,000 respondents spanning 25 African countries released recently by the Kenyan-based Inter Region Economic Network (IREN Kenya).

According to the June 2022 report titled, “THE CLASH OF SYSTEMS – African Perceptions of the European Union and China Engagement”, China has surpassed the EU on many fronts, including where the EU was traditionally presumed to have commanded an unassailable lead. The report, which is one of the strongest statements on China’s meteoric rise, was carried out between October – December, 2021.

The knowledgeability of the respondents is beyond reproach. They were drawn mainly from the academia, journalists, think tanks, researchers, non-governmental organizations, regional economic bodies and government agencies in the continent.

Specifically, the report shows China is the most favored partner for its non-interference in the internal affairs of African nation-states, its quick decision making, and its timely completion of infrastructure projects. On the other hand, the EU rates highly on soft power exchanges, high standards and climate change consciousness.

Such a humbling revelation is food for thought for Africa’s erstwhile close partner. In order to get to the root cause of the continent’s growing resentment towards Europe, the EU needs to undertake some serious soul searching. It would not be difficult to come up with a few basic facts.

Post-colonial Africa sees little benefit from its former colonial masters. The Western capitalist economic structures left behind have created wealth for a small privileged class at the expense of millions wallowing in poverty. Critics of the cut throat socio-economic competition bequeathed by Europe have characterized the system as one that symbolically creates 10 millionaires and 10 million poor people.

According to the dichotomy of perception in the survey, China is seen as more practical in its areas of partnership with African countries. Since its grand entry in Africa a couple of decades ago, China has actually fast tracked the continent’s economic development through concrete infrastructural projects and trade relations that deliver tangible results for both individuals and their countries.

The report duly notes that while Europe’s presence in Africa goes back several centuries compared to Johnny-come-lately China, the latter has generally upstaged the EU. The survey notes that China has “made inroads into the continent and made great strides in all-round, multi-level and wide-ranging co-operation”.

Though deceptive if taken at face value, there seems to be some sort of convergence in the Sino-Euro perception on Africa’s debt. According to the survey, both China and the EU are perceived to be deploying debt-trap diplomacy. But on deeper analysis, China does not come close to Africa’s indebtedness to the West.

In fact, the United Kingdom (UK) based lobby group, Debt Justice, recently defended China from the popular “debt trap” conspiracy theory bandied by the West which claims the former is mortgaging Africa’s national assets with unpayable debt. Debt Justice revealed that African governments owe three times more debt to western banks, asset managers and oil traders than they do to China. Moreover, they are charged double the interest.

The survey found out that 12 percent of African governments’ external debt is owed to Chinese lenders compared with 35 percent owed to western private lenders. Further, half of the 22 African countries with the highest debt owe more than 30 percent to private lenders, while only six owe the same levels to China. And, unlike China, Western companies did not did not suspend debt repayments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The perception report fell short of saying that there is actually a clash of civilizations taking place on African soil, and Africa is siding with the partner that is more empathetic and compassionate. In addition, as Africa overcomes its European colonial legacy, it is gradually rediscovering its stolen identity. The European social, economic, political and cultural system is a mismatch to what Welsh journalist and explorer Henry Morton Stanley derogatorily referred to as the “Dark Continent”.

There is a renaissance of sorts taking place in Africa, with Africans demanding justice from those who have oppressed them for centuries. For instance, the return of priceless artifacts that were stolen during European colonialism, particularly by Germany and the UK, shows a yearning for Africa’s restoration from centuries of plunder by the West.

It is not by coincidence that China is proving to be a genuine friend in Africa’s journey. China and Africa have more in common as a people, both historically and culturally. This is the reason China does not interfere in the internal affairs of its African partners, which is one of the pillars of sustainable Sino-Africa relations. China is confident that in due course, and as it learns its lessons along the way, Africa will be more resilient and stronger.

For the EU to regain some decent level of a foothold in the continent, the survey recommends that “the European Union should overcome its paternalistic mindset and adopt strategic partnership posture in its Grand Strategy towards Africa”. While at it, a few tips from China could do.