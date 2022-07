0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati says all polling stations will have ballot papers and boxes to be used in the election by August 6.

Speaking during a National Council on Administration of Justice meeting on Friday, Chebukati stated that the commission has engaged all stakeholders and is confident the election will be successful.

More to follow …