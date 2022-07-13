Chebukati dares anyone with evidence linking him to Wetangula on ballot scandal to table it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has dared anyone with evidence linking him to Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula on the alleged ballots scandal to table it.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday night, Chebukati defended the electoral body saying everything was above board.

‘IEBC is independent and not answerable to any individual or authority but to the Constitution. We cannot allow external forces to come and influence what we do,” he stated.

He further stated that the electoral body’s staff are frightened due to ongoing public profiling.

Chebukati denied claims that he held a series of meeting with Wetangula to influence and lobby the open tendering process of the ballot paper to Inform Lykos.

“It’s very unfortunate and for those making those remarks, he is a bukusu like me and we were born in Bungoma that’s the reason perhaps for profiling. I have never sat with an individual to discuss procurement,” he said.

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition leaders had alleged that Chebukati and Wetangula were the masterminds who solicited for the tender to be awarded to the Greek Firm.

The Raila Odinga – led coalition had moved further to call upon the Ethics and Anti Corruption (EACC) and Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to investigate Chebukati on the allegations.

“It’s very unfortunate that some leaders can stoop so low to try at this point time to malign the character of the chair. I want to tell the commission to focus on talking to the electorate on issues,” Chebukati noted.

Wetangula dismissed the allegations that he was involved in the ballot paper printing tender for the August general election.

The Bungoma Senator delinked himself from the claims saying it is a political witchhunt by his rivals from the Orange Democratic Movement aimed at disparaging his name ahead of the polls.

“I have no interest whatsoever in any paper business least ballot papers for any elections. I don’t trade in paper or printing. I am a full time politician and lawyer sometimes straying into farming,” said Wetangula.