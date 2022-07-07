Connect with us

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati. /COURTESY

August Elections

Chebukati assures of credible polls, cautions against misinformation

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has assured of credible elections on August 9.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Chebukati warned leaders against misinforming Kenyans on an alleged poll rigging plot.

The IEBC chairman further announced that the first batch of ballot papers will be arriving in the country on Thursday stating that none will be coming from Uganda.

IEBC has cleared a total of 16,098 candidates to compete for political seats in the August 9 General Election.

Of these, there is one slot for the four presidential candidates, 290 seats for members of the National Assembly, 1,450 for members of County Assembly, and 47 each for the positions of governor, Woman Representative and Senator.

The Greek printing company, Inform Lykos, was allowed to commence the printing of more than 200 million ballot papers, a job that will cost taxpayers 3 billion Shillings.

He said the commission was optimistic that despite the possible disruptions in parts of the country, there would still be an election.

