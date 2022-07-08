Connect with us

August Elections

Chebukati Assures Kenyans of a free, fair and credible elections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has assured Kenyans of a free, fair and credible elections come August 9.

Speaking Thursday at a Nairobi hotel during the IEBC stakeholder’s engagement forum with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) on the preparedness of the commission in the forthcoming General election, Chebukati said the ballot papers are serialized and are the exact number of voters, adding that there shall not be additional ballot papers.

He said the presidential ballot papers shall be the last ones to be printed and witnessed so as to ensure transparency of the elections.

The chairman noted that his commission will also ensure that there is enough staff who will manage the elections by recruiting various presiding officers, deputies and clerks who will manage the elections.

“Procurement has been completely finalized and I assure you that IEBC is very ready for the elections. I want to appeal to all Kenyans to campaign peacefully and respect one another during this electioneering period,” said Chebukati.

He urged politicians to stop misinforming Kenyans on ballot papers being printed in a neighbouring country.

Speaking on security matters, Chebukati noted that IEBC is working closely with the National Police Service, and that there are sufficient police officers to protect Kenyans during the election period.

He said that the Commission has been discussing various ways with the Judicial committee on how to manage disputes before and after elections adding that they will also be working with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to ensure that the code of conduct is maintained.

n her remarks, KEPSA chairperson Flora Mutahi stated that politics is important because it creates a business environment, strengthening the ability and effectiveness of lobbying for a non-violent electoral process.

Mutahi stated that because of post-election violence brought about fear and negative effects adding that their collaboration with IEBC is going to ensure that there is a peaceful election.

Also in attendance, the Mkenya Daima Chairman, Vimal Shah who said elections are a standard ingredient of democracy and Kenyans have to work together to ensure peaceful, fair and credible elections for a continued business development and life continuity.

