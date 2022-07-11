Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE/CFM - Moses Muoki

2022 ELECTIONS

Chebukati: 2022 register of voters available to the public at a fee

With only 28 days left to the August 9 polls, Chebukati reiterated that the electoral body maintain its independence and promised that the election will be free, fair and credible.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11– The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that the voters register is now available to the public.

Speaking during a National Conference on Election Preparedness at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on Monday, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said those interested in the register will be required to pay a nominal fee to access it.

“As a commission we have the voter’s register which has been duplicated, certified and gazetted and those who have been asking for it will pay a nominal fee and you will get it through our CEO. The register has 22,120, 458 voters who include voters in the diaspora and prison,” Chebukati said.

With only 28 days left to the August 9 polls, Chebukati reiterated that the electoral body maintain its independence and promised that the election will be free, fair and credible.

“The commission journey to preparing for the upcoming election started way back after the 2017 election by doing a post-election evaluation and report provided important insights into the conduct of the 2017 election  and in specific what worked and what did not work and areas of improvement,” he said.

“We are therefore moving on as a strong commission ready to deliver the election.”

Chebukati called on all voters to turn out in large numbers and exercise their democratic right to vote.

“The commission will count each vote cast because each vote counts,” he assured.

Political stakeholders have been pressuring the electoral body to release the register as part of measures to secure the integrity of the election.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The register of voters has been at the center of election disputes in the country, and has often been blamed for electoral irregularities.

IEBC recently six officials for effecting unauthorized transfer of voters without the knowledge of affected electors.

Parties have also expressed concern on duplicate identification records, discrepancies between the paper register and electronic version as well as shifting totals in the number of registered voters.

In 2017, the register formed part of the arguments upon which petitioners contested the outcome of the presidential election.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

TIFA reports public confidence in IEBC at 60pc

The study published on Monday suggested the proportion of respondents with confidence in IEBC was slightly higher among supporters of United Democratic Alliance presidential...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Chebukati says IEBC committed to working with the media

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it is dedicated to working closely with the media to deliver...

19 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Fake opinion polls threat to democracy, cohesion – IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 -The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has urged the media to interrogate different opinion polls on the outcome of...

1 day ago

August Elections

Parties Regisrar Nderitu urges political leaders to be tolerant of each other ahead of Aug polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu has called on all political players to be tolerant of each other ahead...

2 days ago

Kenya

Presidential candidates to visit Ballot printing firm Inform Lykos next Friday and Saturday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has formally invited Presidential candidates and their representatives to witness the ballot...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC may suspend elections in areas with pending court cases – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it may be forced to suspend elections in areas with pending...

2 days ago

August Elections

Chebukati Assures Kenyans of a free, fair and credible elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has assured Kenyans of a free, fair and credible elections come August...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC says won’t clear unqualified presidential aspirants despite court ruling on signature threshold

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dashed the hopes of presidential aspirants who were edged out of...

4 days ago