Raila projected to win with 52pc followed by Ruto at 45pc: poll

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – A poll by the Centre for African Progress has projected a win by Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga at 52 percent of votes ahead of his closest rival Deputy President William Ruto.

According to the study that comes two weeks before the election, Ruto has a popularity rating of 45 percent.

Roots Party Presidential candidate has been placed third with a 2 percent popularity.

The research further shows that 50 percent of Kenyans will vote for Azimio followed closely by Kenya Kwanza at 47 percent.

More to follow ….