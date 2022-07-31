Catholic bishops urge politicians to tone down on abusive speech

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Catholic bishops have urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to instill confidence on the validity of the general election to preempt chaos in the country.

At the same time the bishops have called on politicians to tone down on their abuses against each other in public and conduct mature campaigns.

Addressing a press conference on behalf of other bishops, Nyeri catholic archbishop Anthony Muheria said that it’s important for the commission to explain to Kenyans steps they are taking to ensure the polls are free and fair.

“We want to urge the Chebukati led commission to explain to Kenyans their process from voting up to tallying in Nairobi so that Kenyans can belief and see polls without any shred of unfairness to candidates this will instill confidence among Kenyans who will then believe the outcome of this election that is free and fair,” he stated.

Muheria however urged the government departments that are supposed to assist IEBC to play their part in conjunction with those Kenyans who have been hired to man the voting process.

The bishop however warned politicians against hurling abuses at each other as campaigns enter the homestretch.

“Politicians should tone down their abuses at each other which unfortunately are growing louder day by day they should conduct themselves with decorum since we are not interested in their abuses but their development plans they should treat us with respect that we deserve as Kenyans,” he said.

He urged those who will lose to accept the outcome adding that by doing so they will safeguard the country from post elections chaos.

Muheria comments on abuses comes at a time when President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto have traded unkind words in public something that has gained momentum in recent days.

He urged Kenyans to make wise choices during the polling day saying that it will be wrong for them to be enticed with cash rewards to vote morally corrupt leaders who have the potential of ruining this nation .

“Kenyans should reason wisely even if a politicians comes and tell you that in the first days of their leadership the cost of living especially “unga” will be lowered you should at the back of your mind reason that it hard work by Kenyans that will lower costs not politicians, do not allow yourself to swallow cheap promises reinforced with cash but vote wisely,” Muheria stated.

Muheria indicted that it is important for Kenyans to elect credible leaders who can account and at the same time work with them to spur development.