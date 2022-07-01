Buy a sweet with the Sh2 maize flour relief, Nyoro tells Munya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has told off Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya for announcing that maize flour prices would be reduced by Sh2.

Speaking in Embu during the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Campaigns, Nyoro told Munya to take the Sh2 and buy himself a sweet.

“You told tea farmers that the kind of bonus they will get from tea will be higher than it has ever been witnessed since independence. However, whatever they go was so little. The other day you said maize flour prices will be reduced by 2 shillings. Take that two shillings and buy yourself a sweet,” he said.

He further called on Munya and the government at large to stop taking Kenyans for a ride, pointing out that pride comes before a fall and that the Kenya Kwanza government will liberate Kenyans from the current high cost of living.

“That kind of pride you have should stop. You shamelessly told Kenyans to stop relying on maize and eat other foods, I am telling you Munya, if you can afford meat and other foods, eat them quietly but Kenyans will not stop depending on maize flour,” he said.

“The government must reduce the cost of living and prices of basic needs and stop punishing Kenyans.”

On Tuesday, Munya announced that the government suspended levies and any taxes imposed on imported maize in a bid to lower the prices of maize meals to manageable levels.

He spoke after meeting with several stakeholders to address the current crisis and added that the taxation imposed on the maize imported from Tanzania and other COMESA countries would be done away with and the sanction effected on July 1.

Kenyans have however been be irked after noting that the prices would only reduce by Sh2.

A 2kg packet of maize flour currently retails at an average of Sh210 from Sh.140.

Taking to social media, Kenyans poked holes in the levies relief, arguing that the government has taken them for a ride.

Kenyans argued that a Sh2 price reduction is so inconsequential and is of no value as earlier anticipated.