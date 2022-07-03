British High Commission urges Kenyans to apply for visas 6 weeks in advance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, July 3- The British High Commission in Kenya has urged Kenyans seeking visas to plan six weeks ahead to avoid inconveniences over delays.

High Commissioner Jane Marriott said in a statement Saturday that the delay in visa processing is being experienced globally.

“So, if you are looking to go to the UK whether that is to study or in business or for tourism, please look to apply six weeks in advance,” Marriot said.

The UK High Commissioner to Kenya pointed out that the six weeks begin the day the applicant visits the visa application centre but not when one fills the forms online.

She attributed the delay to the backlog of visa applications during Coronavirus that were not processed, various global crises being experienced in the world, and what she described “unprecedented demand for visas.”

“It is great that so many of you want to come to the UK. in 2019, for example, 300,000 students across the world wanted to come to the UK, this year, its nearly doubled that at 600,000,” she said.

The UK High Commissioner to Kenya further pointed out that due to pressure on the service, the embassy is unable to offer the usual priority visa service.

“If you are a business person used to getting your visa in five days, I am really sorry, but it is going to take six weeks,” she added.

Marriott urged the applicants to provide the right paperwork to help fast-track the decision-making process.

She indicated that anyone who would like their passports returned during the delay can do so for a charge.

“I understand that many will need their passports back in this period, and they can get those back from the visa application center for a small fee,” she added.

