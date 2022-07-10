Connect with us

Pistols seized by police during a past security operation in Nairobi. /FILE.

World

Bar shootout leaves 14 dead in S.Africa’s Soweto: police

Published

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Jul 10 – Fourteen people were killed during a shootout in a bar in South Africa’s Soweto township, close to Johannesburg, police said Sunday.

“We were called in the early hours of the morning, around 12:30 am (2230 GMT),” said police lieutenant Elias Mawela after the shooting overnight  Saturday and Sunday.

“When we arrived on the scene, 12 people were confirmed dead,” he said.

Mawela said 11 others were taken to hospital with wounds but two later died, raising the toll to 14.

The bar was in the Orlando district of Soweto, Johannesburg’s largest township, southwest of the city.

