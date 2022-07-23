Azimio threatens to quit debate if discourse is not anchored on graft war

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 — A fresh storm is brewing ahead of Tuesday’s presidential debate over the issues that will inform the discourse between Deputy President William Ruto and his chief rival Raila Odinga.

While Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance asked for the allocation of dedicated time slots for key issues including health and the economy, Odinga’s Azimio has threatened to pull out if the debate is not anchored on the fight against graft.

Azimio Coalition Party Secretary Junet Mohamed General humorously said on Friday the alliance backed by President Uhuru Kenyatta would substitute its candidate with controversial lawmaker Babu Owino if its demands are not met.

“Raila will only be in the debate if the panel will address integrity, corruption and governance. If the discussion is based on other issues, thyen we will send Babu Owino instead to debate William Ruto,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal who joined Odinga’s campaign secretariat after dropping out of the gubernatorial race in the port city.

Ruto’s camp had said the Kenya Kwanza candidate was willing to discuss all key issues including corruption and integrity provided moderators equally dedicate time for questions on the economy, healthcare and other core issues.

“We expect that the moderators will allocate equal time to issues affecting Kenyans and equally allow candidates a fair opportunity to address them,” Hussein Mohammed, Director of Communications for the William Ruto Presidential Campaign, said in a statement on Thursday.

The Presidential Debate is scheduled to take place at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in two tiers featured two candidates each.

Odinga and Ruto will take part in the main debate whereas Roots Party’s George Wajackoyah and Agano’s David Mwaure will debate in a separate set.

