Kasarani Stadium/CFM NEWS

August Elections

Azimio shifts venue of final rally to Kasarani after dropping Nyayo stadium

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has announced that their final Nairobi rally on August 6 will be held at the Kasarani stadium instead of Nyayo stadium.

Odinga made the revelation during a tour of Meru County where he disclosed his itinerary of rallies 14 days to the high-stake election.

Azimio and Kenya Kwanza had laid claim to the Nyayo stadium venue for their final respective Nairobi final rallies even as the government through Sports Kenya indicated that the venue had been booked for a prayer meeting.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance still insists that it will proceed to hold its final rally there after having already paid a fee of Sh1.5 million to Sports Kenya.

More to follow …

