Azimio pitches camp in Nairobi after charm offensive at the coast

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 — The Azimio One Kenya coalition pitched camp in Nairobi county on Saturday after finalizing their week-long charm offensive at the coast.

The Azimio caravan started off in Dagoretti South, through Dagoretti North, to Westlands, Starehe, Kamukunji, Makadara, Embakasi East and wrapped up in Embakasi West.

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga who led the team drummed up support for Azimio candidates in the city, calling on the residents to only back candidates affiliated to the outfit.

“I urge you that here in Nairobi vote for the Azimio team starting from MCA, MP, Senator, Woman Representative as well as the Governor,” Odinga stated.

Odinga also rallied the residents to come out in large numbers to vote in for the Azimio team come 9 th of next month.

“As Baba’s soldiers I want you to wake up very early on the election day armed with your ID and voter card and cast your votes for Baba na Mama,” he said.

On Sunday the caravan is expected in the Nairobi sub counties of Langata, Kibera, Ruaraka, Mathare, Roysambu, Kasarani and before concluding their campaigns in Embakasi Central.