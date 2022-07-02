Azimio aspirants rally behind Tim Wanyonyi for Westlands MP’s seat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 2 – The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya candidates vying for various seats in Nairobi have vowed to mobilise their supporters to ensure they clinch the gubernatorial seat and get majority seats in the county assembly and both Houses of Parliament.

Speaking during an event to endorse Timothy Wanyonyi as the outfit’s candidate for the Westlands parliamentary seat, the leaders who include the Deputy Governor candidate Philip Kaloki vowed to continue holding joint campaigns in order to ensure they sway voters to their side.

Wanyonyi, who dropped his gubernatorial bid in favour of Azimio La Umoja’s Polycarp Igathe, asked his supporters not to relent or hold his hand and make sure that they vote him in.

Kenya will hold a General Election on August 9.

The two-term MP thanked Westlands residents for being instrumental in achieving his 2013 and 2017 manifestos of transforming the education sector and economically empowering the masses, especially women.

Nominated Senator Beatrice Kwamboka vowed to support current Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi in his quest for a third term.

“If there is an MP in Nairobi, who has done his work if there is this Nairobi MP who has done worked, until they have that confidence to be the governor of Nairobi county is Tim Wanyonyi,” Kwamboka told the ODM supporters attending the function.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris urged the people to vote for Wanyonyi as an MP.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“With no doubt, Wanyonyi has done tremendous work to the people of Westlands, he has stood with the single mothers, offered education to the less fortunate, created jobs for some youth, has uplifted single business persons and so many more,” she said.

Kaloki on his part said that they should make sure Raila Odinga’s government wins because he had promised good things, as he is the only person who can bring this country back on the road.

Wanyonyi is defending his seat against former President of the Law Society of Kenya Nelson Havi who is the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flagbearer.