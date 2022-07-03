County News
At least 3 dead after matatu-trailer accident outside Eldoret town
Popular
August Elections
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
August Elections
Top stories
More on Capital News
County News
ELDORET, Kenya May 14 – Uasin Gishu county government has rolled out a programme to plant fruit trees in schools as part of the...
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
Ruto gave the undertaking on Saturday even as he apologized over the unfortunate incident which he condemned as unacceptable.
County News
DCI said the minor who returned home at around 7:30pm told her mother that she had reported home late because she had been held...
Kenya
MOMBASA, Kenya Dec 12 – Six people died in a road accident on the Mombasa-Malindi road on Saturday night. According to police, the accident...