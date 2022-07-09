At least 18 people perish in accident on Nairobi-Mombasa Road

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 9 – At least 18 people died Friday evening after a Mombasa-bound matatu was involved in a head on collision in Taru, along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Kwale County Police Commander Josphat Kinyua confirmed the accident occurred a few minutes after 5pm saying the matatu was carrying excess passengers.

Kinyua stated that children were among the passengers who all perished.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the matatu was speeding and was trying to overtake another vehicle before hitting an oncoming truck head on.

At least 13 people died on the spot and the others succumbed while being rushed to hospital.

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Kinango Sub-County Hospital Mortuary and others to Moi Hospital Voi.

Police have begun the process of identifying the victims.