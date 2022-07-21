Appellate Court to hear IEBC appeal against clearing Kigame

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – The Court of Appeal is on Thursday scheduled to begin hearing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) appeal against the High Court order compelling it to receive Reuben Kigame’s presidential nomination papers.

The Commission appealed against the decision by High Court Judge Anthony Mrima who ordered the electoral body to accept Kigame’s presidential nomination papers regardless of a deficit in signatures presented.

In its appeal, the electoral body argued that Kigame failed to meet the 48,000-signature requirement which they insist is a constitutional requirement according to Article 137 of the constitution, therefore his nomination was invalid.

The Commission has since disclosed that re-drafting the presidential ballot paper by adding Kigame’s name will cost the taxpayer one billion shillings.