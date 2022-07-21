Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Justice Anthony Mrima said given his disability the effort demonstrated in collecting signatures should suffice as far as meeting the required threshold goes/FILE

August Elections

Appellate Court to hear IEBC appeal against clearing Kigame

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – The Court of Appeal is on Thursday scheduled to begin hearing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) appeal against the High Court order compelling it to receive Reuben Kigame’s presidential nomination papers.

The Commission appealed against the decision by High Court Judge Anthony Mrima who ordered the electoral body to accept Kigame’s presidential nomination papers regardless of a deficit in signatures presented.

In its appeal, the electoral body argued that Kigame failed to meet the 48,000-signature requirement which they insist is a constitutional requirement according to Article 137 of the constitution, therefore his nomination was invalid.

The Commission has since disclosed that re-drafting the presidential ballot paper by adding Kigame’s name will cost the taxpayer one billion shillings.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta promotes former Aide Njiru in key Military changes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed his former Aide de Camp Lieutenant General Peter Mbogo Njiru as Kenya Army Commander....

9 mins ago

Kenya

3 people killed in road accident along Narok-Bomet Road

NAROK, Kenya, Jul 21 – Three people were killed on Wednesday evening following a road accident at Koitamugul area along the Narok-Bomet road. According...

18 mins ago

August Elections

Do not hoard or politicize maize flour issue, President Kenyatta appeals to millers, leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged millers to exercise social responsibility by not hoarding maize flour so as to occasion...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya unveils Standard Operating Procedures for border management

Nairobi Regional Commissioner Kang'ethe Thuku described the SOPs as up-to-date, policy-backed, innovative and technology-centered.

18 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Govt scales up security deployment at the coast citing reemergence of gangs

Matiangi said intelligence reports had flagged out "politically-linked mobilization of gangs" and other illegal groupings that could pose a security threat in at least...

19 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila says Karua debate against Gachagua impressive

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 20 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance Presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga has congratulated his running mate Martha Karua following Tuesday’s...

21 hours ago

ANTI-TERROR WAR

Kenya unveils UK-funded regional ATPU office in Mombasa to support anti-terror war

Matiangi said the station will provide an internationally compliant facility where most terrorist suspects can be held and relevant criminal justice agencies can work...

21 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC appeals Court order on inclusion of Kigame in Presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 20 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has  appealed against the High Court order compelling it to receive Reuben...

21 hours ago