Another accident at Expressway leaves 22 people seriously injured

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – Over twenty people sustained injuries on Monday night following a road accident at the Mlolongo Expressway Toll Station.

The accident involved an Embasava Sacco which is reported to have been over speeding and lost control and the toll station exit where it rammed into a private vehicle.

“The matatu swerved several times while approaching the exit and unfortunately crashed into one toll booth and one SUV,” Moja Expressway Company that is behind the construction of the Expressway said.

The bus was heading to Kitengela from Nairobi when the accident occurred.

The Company stated that one toll attendant was also injured during the accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was speeding on the expressway before it rammed into the car whose driver was being cleared at the Mlolongo exit.

The Expressway toll station booth was extensively damaged.

On June 26, another accident happened at the same scene where a private car rammed into several other vehicles causing extensive damage.

One person died and others were seriously injured during the accident.

Both accidents have been attributed to over-speeding where drivers do not observe the 80km/h speed limit.

After the first accident, the government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna had revealed that plans are underway to roll out additional measures to curtail over-speeding at the Expressway.

“The crashes are attributed largely to drivers ignoring speed limits. Nairobi Expressway for instance has a speed limit of 80kph and below which is clearly displayed,” the Spokesperson’s office tweeted.