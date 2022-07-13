Connect with us

July 13, 2022 | Justice Oscar Angote takes an oath as Presiding Judge of the Environment and Land Court/Judiciary Media Service

Angote sworn in as ELC Presiding Judge, roots for stand-alone Environment Division

Justice Angote vowed to root for the establishment of an Environment Division in a bid to enhance the court’s efficiency in dealing with environment-related matters.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 — Justice Oscar Angote has been sworn in as Presiding Judge of the Environmental and Land Court, taking over from Justice Samson Okong’o.

Speaking during his inauguration in a ceremony attended by Chief Justice Martha Koome, Justice Angote vowed to root for the establishment of an Environment Division in a bid to enhance the court’s efficiency in dealing with environment-related matters.

“I will be proposing to the Chief Justice the establishment of an Environmental division within the court, that will deal with environmental disputes urgently without queuing such matters with the land disputes,” he said.

Okong’o, his predecessor had served as presiding judge over the court from June 7, 2012. He oversaw the resolution of more than 27, 000 cases involving land countrywide.

He also was the first judge to take over the court when it was establishment.

While listing some of his accomplishments in solving matters related to lands and environmental as judge, Okong’o said he had a list of pending issues that was confident his successor will handle.

Among pending tasks highlighted was the development of a strategic plan for the court and drafting rules to regulate ELC.

Justice Angote won the non-renewable term after securing thirty-four out of forty-nine votes cast In elections held on 15th June 2022.

The election was conducted by the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was witnessed by Supreme Court Judge Smokin Wanjala.

The ELC is a court of equivalent status as the High Court and has fifty-one judges who sit in court stations spread across the country to determine matters arising from land disputes and environmental suits including those stemming from pollution and degradation.

