AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

All set for Nairobi gubernatorial debate Monday

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – It is all systems go for the Nairobi Gubernatorial Debate slated for tomorrow at 5pm.

Nairobi county residents had until until Saturday midnight to send the questions they would like to get answered by the candidates.

“We are all set for the Nairobi Gubernatorial Debate. Tune in to the LIVE debates on your favorite station this Monday from 5PM,” the presidential debate secretariat tweeted.

The debate is organized jointly by the Media Owners of Kenya (MoA), Media Council of Kenya (MCK) and the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG).

“We commit that the questions will be forwarded to the moderators who will select and endeavor to have as many questions as possible answered by the Nairobi Gubernatorial candidates during the debates,” reads a statement by the secretariat.

The first tier will have gubernatorial candidates whose popularity ratings, based on three recent opinion polls, stand below 5 percent. It will run from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm 

The second tier will have candidates who have polled above 5 percent in the same opinion surveys. It will go on air at 8:00pm and end at 9.30pm.

The Nairobi gubernatorial debate will be followed by a debate for presidential running mates which will be held on July 19, followed by the main Presidential Debate on July 26 ahead of the August 9 election.

 “We are delighted to confirm to the country that those preparations are now in their final leg and today, we are announcing key details about the debates which will
all take place this month, July 2022,” Head of the Debates Secretariat Clifford Machoka said in a statement.

A statement from the Head of the Presidential Debates Secretariat indicates that all the debates will be held at the Catholic University for Eastern Africa (CUEA) main campus in Karen, Nairobi, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm.

“For the last one year, the Media Owners Association, the Media Council of Kenya and the Kenya Editors’ Guild in partnership with other key stakeholders, have been preparing for the Election Debates, which have become a tradition in our election cycles since 2013. We are delighted to confirm to the country that those preparations are now in their final leg and today, we are announcing key details about the debates which will all take place this month, July 2022,” Machoka said.

